Do you recall Nandi Bushell? She was the young lady who challenged Dave Grohl to a drum off near the start of the pandemic. Dave responded, and they had a drum battler via Zoom. It was great! Nandi is a super talented musician. Last night during the Foo Fighters gig in Los Angeles, she went on stage with the band, and this happened!

~Reap

*Video via Santiago Alzate via YouTube.