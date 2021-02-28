'Coverdale / Page' - Reissue With New Music Coming?

Some great news out of the Coverdale Page camp, the duo could be recording some new music for a much needed reissue of the 1993 Coverdale - Page album.

Coverdale - Page is considered a studio album by David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) who collaborated with Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) . This album received pretty good fan fare in the UK and the USA.

I bought the cassette back in the day and I really enjoyed it. it also felt like a one off.

Well many years later David Coverdale has been talking about a re-issue box set and just recently he received all the legal proceeding to push forth.

“So, of course, my first phone call was to Jimmy," he noted. "I said, 'We've got it. We've got it back, and we can do with it what we want.’ ... I’ve got a couple of ideas. I wanna see if we can write courtesy of FaceTime or Zoom.” - David Coverdale w/ Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM via Ultimate Classic Rock Magazine.

I haven't seen my cassette for the longest time so i think a vinyl copy this time around is in order!

Rock!

Chris Foord