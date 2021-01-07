Crew Nation Relief Fund – Raising Money For Out Of Work Live Music Employees

Now this is pretty sweet and a genius marketing adventure by Yeti! They asked a bunch of musicians to draw, autograph and basically do whatever they want to a Yeti cooler, then they are auctioning off the coolers and giving the cash to out of work live music employees…and there is a lot of them.

There are a ton of big names taking part in this cool charity auction including Tenacious D, The Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Social Distortion, Wilco and many more.

Check out all the coolers here and place a bid if you like: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/64788/auctions/92131?r=1&t=all

Best part – Yeti is matching donations up to $100,000

The auction wraps up January 12th at 9am…so if you want a cool piece of memorbillia get after it!