Darth Vader is coming to Calgary!

No, not your Mother In Law, the real Darth Vader...sorta.

Hayden Christiansen who plays Mr. Vader/Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels weill now be part of the celebrity line up for the Calgary Comic Expo happening April 27th to 30 at Stampede Park.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

Hayden is also known for roles in Jumper, The Virgin Suicides and Life as a House, and he is also in the new Obi -Wan Kenobi series.

Click here to grab your tickets for the Calgary Expo 2023.

Rock!

Foord