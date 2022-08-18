Dave Grohl, Beck, Tenacious D and John C. Reilly Cover Seals & Crofts

Beck, Tenacious D, John C. Reilly started out by covering Seals & Crofts Summer Breeze and then Dave Grohl joins them....

The guys were at a benefit concert for Judd Apatow's VictimsFirst, (helps "victims of mass shootings, terrorist attacks and other mass-casualty crimes) at he Largo Nightclub in Los Angeles.

Chris Foord