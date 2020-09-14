Dave Grohl Is The Best!

It's always going to be a great day whern you check your phone, and one of the first things you see is Dave Grohl being a great human...again! If you aren't familiar with the story, a young british lady named Nandi Bushell has been posting very cool videos of her drumming. She's very talented and has an infiectious personality. Really uplifting stuff. Dave Grohl saw it and challenged her to a drum off. Nandi won round one. THIS is round two!

~Reap

*Video courtesy of Foo Fighters via YouTube