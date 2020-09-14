Dave Grohl Is The Best!
It's always going to be a great day whern you check your phone, and one of the first things you see is Dave Grohl being a great human...again! If you aren't familiar with the story, a young british lady named Nandi Bushell has been posting very cool videos of her drumming. She's very talented and has an infiectious personality. Really uplifting stuff. Dave Grohl saw it and challenged her to a drum off. Nandi won round one. THIS is round two!
~Reap
*Video courtesy of Foo Fighters via YouTube
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Celebrate National Tradesperson Day with a $100 IRWIN®️ Tools Prize PackListen to CJAY 92 ALL DAY Friday for your chance to win a $100 IRWIN®️ Tools Prize Pack!