Dave Grohl On Sesame Street!

No matter who you are, when you go on Sesame Street you cheese it up! Usually when you see stars on a show like Sesame Street making a cameo they do it becuase they have kids that love the show and they know how cool it would be for the kids to see mom and dad chilling with Elmo and Big Bird.



So no judgement here, as we watch Dave Grohl sing a song with Elmo and Big Bird called 'Here We Go Song'...a song about friendship.