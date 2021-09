Well this will be worth the read. A brand new book from Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters called 'The Storyteller' which is out October 5th.



"A collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!"



Let Dave tell you about the book!