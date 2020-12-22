Dec 22 1987 - The Day We Lost Nikki Sixx, for 2 minutes
December 22nd, 1987... Nikki Sixx passed the pearly gates only to be brought back.
Yes it happened and it was this day 33 years ago.
Nikki whom was addicted to heroin and cocaine was once again partying where he met his match. The Grim Reaper.
Luckily Nikki had a guardian angel, a paramedic who was a huge Motley Crue Fan. The Story goes that the paramedic knew it was Nikki and yelled out "this is Nikki Sixx, and he is not going to die today" and preceded to give him two shots of adrenaline which to everyone's delight brought him back! However in that two minutes of death, news spread quick and the band members heard he had died.
The Story is a big one in Rock n roll folklore and has been documented in movies, books and even song... Inspiration for Kick Start My Heart of the Dr. Feelgood album came from that exact moment.
Nikki Sixx has been clean for years, hosted a successful Radio show (that we use to air on CJAY 92) and is currently waiting to do a huge stadium tour with Motley Crue, once this damn covid is over.
Sadly on December 22nd we did lose two major players in music. In 2002, legendary punk icon Joe Strummer suddenly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 50 and in 2014 singer Joe Cocker passed away of lung cancer at the age of 70. RiP Joe's.
For more on the Nikki Sixx Story see the documentary below. Oh, apparently Nikki died twice, at a dealers place apparently he woke up after he was thrown in a trash can.
Rock!
Chris Foord
Kickstart My Heart - Motley Crue
When I get high I get high on speed
Top fuel funny car's A drug for me
My heart, my heart
Kick start my heart
Always got the cops Coming after me
Custom built bike doing 103
My heart, my heart
Kick start my heart
Oh, are you ready girls?
Oh, are you ready now?
Ooh, yeah
Kick start my heart Give it a start
Ooh, yeah, baby Ooh, yeah
Kick start my heart Hope it never stops
Ooh, yeah, baby
Skydive naked From an aeroplane
Or a lady with a Body from outer space
My heart, my heart
Kick start my heart
Say I got trouble, Trouble in my eyes
I'm just looking for Another good time
My heart, my heart
Kick start my heart
Yeah, are you ready girls?
Yeah, are you ready now?
Oh, yeah
Kick start my heart Give it a start
Oh, yeah, baby Ooh, yeah
Kick start my heart Hope it never stops
Oh, yeah, baby
When we started this band
All we needed, needed was a laugh
Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass
When I'm enraged Or hittin' the stage
Adrenaline rushing Through my veins
And I'd say we're still kickin' ass
Oh, ah, it kick start my heart
I hope it never stops
And to think, we did all of this, to rock
Oh, yeah
Kick start my heart Give it a start
Oh, yeah, baby, Oh, yeah
Kick start my heart Hope it never stops
Oh, yeah, baby
Oh, yeah
Kick start my heart Give it a start
Oh, yeah, baby Oh, yeah
Kick start my heart Hope it never stops
Oh, yeah
Kick start my heart
