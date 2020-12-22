Dec 22 1987 - The Day We Lost Nikki Sixx, for 2 minutes

December 22nd, 1987... Nikki Sixx passed the pearly gates only to be brought back.

Yes it happened and it was this day 33 years ago.

Nikki whom was addicted to heroin and cocaine was once again partying where he met his match. The Grim Reaper.

Luckily Nikki had a guardian angel, a paramedic who was a huge Motley Crue Fan. The Story goes that the paramedic knew it was Nikki and yelled out "this is Nikki Sixx, and he is not going to die today" and preceded to give him two shots of adrenaline which to everyone's delight brought him back! However in that two minutes of death, news spread quick and the band members heard he had died.

The Story is a big one in Rock n roll folklore and has been documented in movies, books and even song... Inspiration for Kick Start My Heart of the Dr. Feelgood album came from that exact moment.

Nikki Sixx has been clean for years, hosted a successful Radio show (that we use to air on CJAY 92) and is currently waiting to do a huge stadium tour with Motley Crue, once this damn covid is over.

Sadly on December 22nd we did lose two major players in music. In 2002, legendary punk icon Joe Strummer suddenly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 50 and in 2014 singer Joe Cocker passed away of lung cancer at the age of 70. RiP Joe's.

For more on the Nikki Sixx Story see the documentary below. Oh, apparently Nikki died twice, at a dealers place apparently he woke up after he was thrown in a trash can.

Rock!

Chris Foord

