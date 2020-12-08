December 8th Is a Crazy Day in Music History

Every December 8th 'feelings' seem to be a little stronger in the music industry. From birthdays to murder to Ozzy almost being killed by the Nazi's, scroll down to see why...

First of some Birthdays:

Jim Morrison 1943 - The Doors (passed away in 1971)

Gregg Allman 1947 - The Allman Brothers band (passed away in 2010)

Phil Collen 1958 - Def Leppard - guitiarist who can kick your ass as he is a martial arts expert.

Sinead O' Connor 1966 - wondeful voice, had some issues.

Corey Taylor 1973 - Slipknot and all around Rock Star

In 1976 the Eagles released the album Hotel California

Now the day gets sad and weird in Ozzy's case:

December 8th, 1980 outside of his Dakota Builiding in NYC and returning from the recording studio John Lennon is shot dead by a psycho fan who only hours before had asked John for his autograph. The killer is still in jail.

in 1984 Motley Crue's Vince Neil on a beer run with Hanoi Rocks drummer 'Razzle' lost control of his car (picture at the top) and killing Nicholas Charles Dingley just days after his 24 birthday.

in 2003, the Nazi's almost got our beloved Ozzy Osbourne. Out riding on an ATV on his country estate just outside of London, Ozzy wiped-out because of a hole made by bomb that was dropped by a German bomber in WW2. Ozzy broke 8 ribs and was found unconcious by his son Jack.

2004, Darrell Abbott aka Dimebag Darrell formally of Pantera was killed by a gunman along with 4 others at a Damageplan show.

Now on the lighter side, on December 8, 2013 Metallica became the first band to ever play all 7 continents as they did a show in an Argentine Base in Antarctica...

and in 2016 Rolling Stones Mick Jagger became a father again at the age of 73 with his 8th child with his 29 year old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

What a day.

