Dignity Fest - A Kick Ass Fundraiser For The Calgary Drop In Center

Saturday, March 25th you are invited to a kick ass night of awesome live music while helping out the Calgary Drop In Centre.

The DiGnity-Fest will have 7 super charged bands for entertainment, an Art Raffle and the event will be MC'd by Comedian Macey Taylor!

Dignity Fest

Tickets are $20 bucks each at the door or recieve a coupon of $10 of with a clothing Donation at the Calgary Drop In Warehouse at 3640 11a St. NE.

The DiGnity Fest will be held at No. 1 Royal Canadian Legion downtown at 116th 7th Ave SE. (right on the ctrain line)

100% of the money raised will be donated.

Rock!

Foord