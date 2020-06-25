Dine Alone Records and Dallas Green Start Online Charity Auction For Black Lives Matter!
This is awesome! My pals Joel Carrier (Dine Alone Records) and Dallas Green (City and Colour) have launched an online charity auction to help raise money for the Black Lives Matter Movement!
ATTENTION: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We stand firmly behind the Black Lives Matter movement and want to contribute and raise funds for the cause. Therefore, we are hosting a raffle with some thoughtful and amazing items donated from our artists and pals. The raffle will go live TOMORROW at 9am ET on the @dinealonestore (dinealonestore.com). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Proceeds will be donated to: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •Black Lives Matter (Toronto)• https://blacklivesmatter.ca/donate/ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •Black Lives Matter (Global)• https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019 @blklivesmatter ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •NIA Centre For the Arts• https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/37146/donation @niacentre ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •The Bail Project• https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-bail-project @bailproject ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •Black Women in Motion (Toronto)• https://blackwomeninmotion.org/ @blackwomeninmotion
Here Are Some Of The Items Available:
- Alexisonfire: One-of-a-kind, hand-drawn artwork by George Pettit for Dogs Blood EP; signed broken mic stand from video shoot, Limited Edition box set
- A$AP Rocky: Signed Long.Live.A$AP album
- Billy Talent: Signed Gold record
- Blind Melon: Signed and hand-painted 18” floor tom head and 14” snare drum head by Glen Graham
- City and Colour: Signed vintage amp, signed banjo from “The Girl” Video, A Pill For Loneliness Splatter vinyl hand-pressed by Dallas Green
- Daniel Caesar: Out-of-print Freudian Vinyl and photobook (only 100 copies originally released)
- Dine Alone: Test presses from various artists, signed 10-year anniversary poster featuring 100 different artists from that year, including Alexisonfire, City and Colour, Dashboard Confessional, Dune Rats, P!nk, Quicksand, and more
- Evanescence: Signed Fallen vinyl
- Finger Eleven: Signed Epiphone Les Paul guitar, handwritten lyric sheet for “One Thing”
- Foo Fighters: Signed Wasting Light vinyl
- Glorious Sons: Signed drum skin
- Kevin Drew (of Broken Social Scene): Signed original artwork
- Letterkenny: Signed Shamrock hockey jersey
- Celebrity Chef Matty Matheson: Signed Bob Kramer Chef’s knife from Matty’s personal collection and card
- Metric: Emily Haines hand painted Art of Doubt jean jacket
- P!NK: Signed sweatshirt, signed tank top + magazine bundles
- Sam Roberts: Signed and personalized guitar pedal
- Sparta: Signed guitar pedal (used during the recording of Trust The River)
- Sum 41: Signed handwritten lyric sheet for “Still Waiting”, signed poster
- Sly & The Family Stone: Higher! Vinyl box set
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Signed Mitch Marner authentic pro jersey
- Toronto Raptors: Limited edition Adidas AM4 “World Champs” Shoe (only 613 pairs made), Pascal Siakam Nike Swingman Jersey
- The Sheepdogs: Signed custom Future Nostalgia corn hole game
- The Tragically Hip: Rare, signed 15 LP Deluxe vinyl box set of The Complete Collection 1987-2016
- The Trews: Signed guitars and pedals
- Vanessa Carlton: Handwritten lyrics sheet for “Patience”, signed CD and vinyl bundle
- Wintersleep: Gibson Les Paul guitar, signed kick drum head with illustrated decal by the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit
From Dine Alone Records:
More information, via official release:
We stand firmly behind the Black Lives Matter movement and want to contribute and raise funds for the cause. We are doing a raffle with items donated from our artists or from our secret stash.
Each $10 you contribute through this page will represent one chance to be the lucky recipient of this donation. For example if you pay $100 = 10 chances. There is no limit on the amount you can donate but only donations made through this page will give you the chance to win this item. Winners will be notified by email used to purchase tickets. All Contributions raised on this page will be split evenly and donated directly to Black Lives Matter (Toronto), Black Lives Matter (Global), NIA Centre For the Arts, The Bail Project & Black Women in Motion (Toronto).
CONTESTS
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
The Hip VIP ExperienceCelebrate Canada Day with the return of LIVE MUSIC. Enter for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.