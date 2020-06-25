Dine Alone Records and Dallas Green Start Online Charity Auction For Black Lives Matter!

More information, via official release:

We stand firmly behind the Black Lives Matter movement and want to contribute and raise funds for the cause. We are doing a raffle with items donated from our artists or from our secret stash.

Each $10 you contribute through this page will represent one chance to be the lucky recipient of this donation. For example if you pay $100 = 10 chances. There is no limit on the amount you can donate but only donations made through this page will give you the chance to win this item. Winners will be notified by email used to purchase tickets. All Contributions raised on this page will be split evenly and donated directly to Black Lives Matter (Toronto), Black Lives Matter (Global), NIA Centre For the Arts, The Bail Project & Black Women in Motion (Toronto).