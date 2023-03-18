DIRT: Former Ozzy Drummer Says Motley Crue Shows All Pre-recorded

Former Ozzy Osbourne Drummer Carmine Appice says that Mick Mars quit Motley Crue because the shows were all pre-recorded...

“[Mars] told me, ‘When I was on the Stadium Tour, I was not happy, Basically, everything was on tape; it was all planned out and ultimately a lot of crap. … The truth is that everything has been weird for a while with Motley Crue… Mick told me that people that came to see it could tell that it was all pre-recorded and that everything was on tape.” Appice also said that Mars “would travel alone on a bus while the other guys flew everywhere. He said, ‘Man, these guys are pissing their money away, flying to every gig.’ They were all busy still trying to be rock stars, and Mick just wanted to play the music. …Carmine Appice via Ultimateclassicrock.com via Ulitmate Guitar





Now Motley Crue said that Mick Mars left because of his illness and bass player Nikki Sixx is having none of this nonsence..

A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME. Up next for us, a stadium tour in Europe, Australia , Japan etc. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 15, 2023

Nikki Sixx recently said that he'd like to tour Motley Crue for another 8 years so i'm sure there will be plenty of time to see them again and see for yourself if they pre-record. If you want to read up more on this click here. Looks live in the video below.

