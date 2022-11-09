Do Or Die For Gamers? A New 'Killer' Headset

Palmer Luckey has just invented an actual 'killer headset' for Gamers..

“The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me—you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it, Pumped up graphics might make a game look more real, but only the threat of serious consequences can make a game feel real to you and every other person in the game.” - Palmer Luckey

Now before rushing out to buy a 'Killer headset' as a Christmas present for a gamer you don't like, they aren't available yet....

“At this point, it is just a piece of office art, a thought-provoking reminder of unexplored avenues in game design. It is also, as far as I know, the first non-fiction example of a VR device that can actually kill the user. It won’t be the last.” - Palmer Luckey

I'd never try this as i can't even beat my wife in Super Mario Kart.

Palmer Luckey is 'defence contractor' and has lead the way in Virtual Reality. ...and a little not right in the head.

Chris Foord