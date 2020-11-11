iHeartRadio
Do You Know What The Purple Poppy Is?

ourke

It's so important to remember EVERYONE who served each Remembrance Day, and that includes all of the service animals who endured horrible conditions to help soldiers fight for our freedom. The purple poppy is a way to recognize service animals that have fought. Numerous horses, donkeys, dogs, aviant animals, camels and other animals lost their lives in the wars and they deserve to be remembered too.

 

 

 

 

 

Read more about the purple poppy HERE.

 

 

 

 

 

