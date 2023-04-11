iHeartRadio
Dolly Parton's Rock Album 'Rock Star' Is Full Of Monster Collabs


dolly felt guilty being inducted into the rock n roll hall of fame because she hadn't written any rock music. now, she's teaming up with elton john, paul mccartney, stevie nicks, joan jett and more for her first

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame last year. Her nomination last February took her by surprise, considering she's never written rock music. (Parton briefly took her name out of the running.)

Last May, she vowed to make a rock album and, in October, she revealed the artists she wanted on it. In January, she confirmed some of the collaborators.

Listen below for more details on the upcoming album, Rock Star:

