Dolly Parton's Rock Album 'Rock Star' Is Full Of Monster Collabs

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame last year. Her nomination last February took her by surprise, considering she's never written rock music. (Parton briefly took her name out of the running.)

Last May, she vowed to make a rock album and, in October, she revealed the artists she wanted on it. In January, she confirmed some of the collaborators.

Listen below for more details on the upcoming album, Rock Star: