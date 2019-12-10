Dude Gets Busted For Cheating Because of Fitbit
Jane Slater, who works for the NFL, recently shared that she once had a boyfriend who she had synced up fitbit accounts with. When she noticed a spike in his physical activity when he was unaccounted for at 4AM she realized that he was cheating on her. Check out the whole story below! -Lew MacDonald
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
Alexisonfire TicketsListen to The Krys Stewart Show all week to win tickets!
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!