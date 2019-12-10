iHeartRadio
Dude Gets Busted For Cheating Because of Fitbit

fitbit
Jane Slater, who works for the NFL, recently shared that she once had a boyfriend who she had synced up fitbit accounts with. When she noticed a spike in his physical activity when he was unaccounted for at 4AM she realized that he was cheating on her. Check out the whole story below! -Lew MacDonald

