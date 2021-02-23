Enter Sandman if it were written by Ramstein and more.
Check out this version of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ and it’s done as if Ramstein wrote it.
This YouTuber's name is Denis Pauna and he has some fun messing around with Rock songs, making mash ups and other things. Check these out!
What If Alice In Chains was a THRASH METAL band (Would?)
What if Motorhead wrote Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode?
Take a look through this dudes Youtube chanel, its pretty wild.
