Euro 2021 Schedule Is Out!

Euro 2020 had to be postponed because of Covid and will happen this year no matter what.

Things will be slightly different this year as the host is Europe...meaning there will be 10 venues used in multiple countries to play the games. Each Venue will have their own rules on fans allowed so lets hope for best because if any sport needs fans, It's soccer!

Euro 2021 kicks off on Friday, June 11th with Turkey playing Italy.

UEFA, Eurocup 2021

Some other key games include:

June 15th: France Vs Germany (Rome)

June 18th: England Vs Scotland (London)

June 18th Croatia Vs Czech Republic (Glasgow)

All games will be televised on CTV and TSN and you can see the full schedule with times here.

Carry On England!!!

Rock!

Chris Foord