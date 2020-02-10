Exotic Dancer Falls 20 Feet, Breaks Her Jaw, Gets Up, Keeps Dancing.

You might think you have a strong work ethic. You might think you're dedicated to your job. Which is great....but nobody has a strong work ethic than this chick.

Over the weekend this exotic dancer was on stage, high up one the pole, when she fell 20 feet onto the stage HARD.

But, the show must go on! She gets back up and starts twerking and dancing like nothing ever happened.

Turns out, that fall resulted in a broken jaw, cracked teeth and a sprained ankle. The fact that she kept dancing after that fall is INSANE.

Check out the video of the fall below: