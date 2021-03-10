Faith No More's Mike Patton Covers TTMNT Theme For New Game

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back at it with a new game called Shredders Revenge.

French developers 'Dotemu' explained it as:



"With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X! Enjoy stunning full-colour pixel art graphics and a vintage TMNT vibe that will rock you straight back to the awesome 80s. Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television – with a dope mix of killer humour and action-packed adventures!"

- Dotemu via Loudersound.com

With the awesome 80's retro look an updated version of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme song was also worked in with Mike Patton and really does sound a lot like the original. I guess that was the plan.

TTMNT: Shredders Revenge isn't out yet but feel free to sign up on the wish-list here.

As for Mike Patton, A former member of Faith No More, he has been part of other music projects like Mr. Bungle, Lovage and so many others since. Mike is currently in a group called Tomahawk and they will be releasing a new album this month.

Now i crave pizza dude...

Cowabunga!

Chris Foord