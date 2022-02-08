Feb 10th - Cliff Burton Day (Metallica late/great bass player's 60th)

When Metallica asked Cliff Burton to join the band in 1982 he said he didn't want to move to L.A where they were based, so Metallica moved to San Francisco. That's how good Cliff was in the eyes of Metallica.

Cliff Burton went to play on the next three Metallica albums and co-wrote classic songs like "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Creeping Death" "Fade To Black","Ride The Lightning", and "Master Of Puppets".

Sadly while the band was touring europe in 1986 the tour bus hit some ice and slid off the road killing Cliff.

On Thursday February 10th, it would have been his 60th birthday and to celebrate the bass player's life there will be a special live event marking 'Cliff Burton Day.'

The event (link above) start at 8pm on Thursday and will be emceed by Nicholas Gomez, with other guests like Big Mick, Metal Joe, Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER), Dan Riley, Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE), Canada Dave. Connie Burton and others.

RIP Cliff Burton. February 10, 1962 – September 27, 1986

Rock!

Chris Foord