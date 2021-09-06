Find Out What The Federal Parties Have Planned For Calgary-YYC Matters

On Monday September 20th, Canadians will be voting on a federal scale.

And Although all of Canada will be voting it is important to see what party has planned locally.

City Of Calgary have set up 'YYC Matters'

Calgary has long been the economic engine of Canada. In 2019, Calgary contributed $126 billion to Canada’s economic value. For this to continue – and it must continue – we need support from the Federal Government to create a new future and compete in a modern, global economy. - Calgary.ca

YYC Matters looks into what is important for Calgary. The results will be coming in on September 9th and you can check out the page here.

And Remember to vote! If you need information or haven't received your Elections Card click here.

Chris Foord