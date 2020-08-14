iHeartRadio
Flames Official Playoff Song!

iheart

A local Calgary rapper by the name of 'True Mamba' put out a Calgary Flames Playoff song that has become their song to the Stanley Cup! Have a listen.

 

Here is True Mamba with CTV: https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/we-lit-flames-adopt-local-artist-s-hype-song-as-backbeat-to-potential-cup-run-1.5063376
Go Flames Go!
 

