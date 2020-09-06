Flying V: The Future Commercial Jet?

It's inevitable that the aircraft that fly above us will change, we're not all driving around in Model T's anymore right?!

So the new commercial jet could very well be the Flying V aircraft. There hasn't been much footage of this plane but apparently it did make its maiden flight over Germany where it's being kept at a guarded base.

The Flying V is well V shaped and the idea would be passengers and cargo would be somewhat part of the wing.

I noticed the KLM logo and they fly to Calgary, so maybe if/when these aircraft start to fly we'll be some of the first to see it. To read up more on the Flying J click here or watch the KLM video below. (nice airline btw)

Rock!

Chris Foord