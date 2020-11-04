Foo Fighter's Will Be On SNL This Week!

So Calgary is in for a snow storm this weekend and it's covid and there's no hockey so why not get your weed, beer and unlimited snacks and sit in front of the couch and check out SNL. Foo Fighters announced today via their Facebook page that they'll be the musical guest for this Saturday Night Live hosted by Dave Chappelle! .... and then scroll down for something else.

After posting the above link the Foo Fighters then posted this.....

Interesting!!!

Be safe during the storm and hopefully you'll get a chance to check out SNL this weekend.

Rock!

Chris Foord