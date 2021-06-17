Foo Fighter's Will Release A Bee Gee's Cover Album!

Foo Fighter have announced a new album of Bee Gee's covers!

"We've been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, 'Record a cover song for Jo.' And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, 'Hey, have you seen that BEE GEES documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn't seen it! So I was, like, 'Why don't we just do a BEE GEES song?' And someone was just, like, 'Okay… how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: 'Well, let's do it like the BEE GEES.'" He continued: "We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, 'Okay, well, I'm gonna go out and sing it…' and let me tell you, I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!' Dave Grohl via blabbermouth.net