Foo Fighters Chris Shiflett Releases Solo Track 'Long Long Year'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has a released some new music, and is the first Foo Fighter to do so since the passing of Taylor Hawkins in March.

Now this song has nothing to do with Taylor Hawkins, it was written during the first half of the pandemic at Shiflett’s studio in LA.

“The line ‘It’s been a long, long year’ was rattling around my head for obvious reasons, but I framed it as a love song.”

It’s got a bit of a country twang to it….have a listen.

Chris Shiflet - Long Long Year

We actually got to chat with Chris Shiflett during simpler times for the band. You can check out our 2020 interview below!