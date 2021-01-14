Foo Fighters: new single/ shoes/ sake and Happy Birthday Dave Grohl!

Foo Fighters are incredibly pumped for 2021, they'll be releasing their 10th studio record on Feb 5th called Medicine at Midnight and then wait to call on a World Tour...

Foo's who are celebrating their 25 anniversary - sure they released their first album 26 years ago in 1995 but Dave recorded that album all by himself. So yeah 2021 although 26 years later is still 25ish...right? No matter, the Foo's are back with a new album and some new merch! First of the shoes and damn do I need a pair of these beauties!

In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, we collaborated with @FooFighters on a special limited edition pair of Vans. The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/hOdFFqqFJf — Vans (@VANS_66) January 12, 2021

Those are sick!

Now it gets weird. For the ones who liked to sip on Sake, How about a fine Foo Fighters/Tatenokawa blend.....

The Foo Fighters uploaded a video of the Sake making process to their song Shame Shame, the First single of their forthcoming album.

Anyway I'm not much for Sake myself but I dig those shoes and the new album is going to be great! Now to wait for a tour announcement because we can all use a Foo Fighters show. Check out their lates single released today called Waiting On A War. Oh an while we're at it....HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAVE GROHL!!!!!

Rock!

Chris Foord