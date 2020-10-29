For Sale: 5 Mobile Skate Parks
The city of Calgary are getting out of the Mobile skate park game and have put them up for sale. My god, this would be awesome! my inner 80's child is having flashbacks to kick ass skate music back in the day.... I'd set up a DJ booth with all the coolest tunes while children and adults try to out do each other with such moves as a Fakie bigspin tailflip or a Ghetto Bird!!! But that's just me.
Anyway back to the skate parks... Included are 2 trailers for storage and hauling Half-Pipe, Quarter-Pipe and a bunch of other stuff.
The official listing can be found here and for more information there will be one on display outside of the Calgary Soccer Centre (7000 – 48th St. S.E.) at 1pm on November 5th.
Now check out the coolest skate song ever (imo) below!
Rock!
Chris Foord
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Jesse & JD's Hell Yeah for HeroesNominate a Veteran or someone currently in the Military for a Jesse & JD Hell Yeah!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!