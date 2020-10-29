For Sale: 5 Mobile Skate Parks

The city of Calgary are getting out of the Mobile skate park game and have put them up for sale. My god, this would be awesome! my inner 80's child is having flashbacks to kick ass skate music back in the day.... I'd set up a DJ booth with all the coolest tunes while children and adults try to out do each other with such moves as a Fakie bigspin tailflip or a Ghetto Bird!!! But that's just me.

Anyway back to the skate parks... Included are 2 trailers for storage and hauling Half-Pipe, Quarter-Pipe and a bunch of other stuff.

The official listing can be found here and for more information there will be one on display outside of the Calgary Soccer Centre (7000 – 48th St. S.E.) at 1pm on November 5th.

Now check out the coolest skate song ever (imo) below!

Rock!

Chris Foord