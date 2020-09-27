For Sale: RHCP's Chad Smith's New York Home

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith and his wife have put up their New York home for Sale.. The house lot itself backs on to the sea and and has quite that wam fuzzy home like feel.

The house located in the Hamptons is on 4 acres of property and has so many awesome features to go with it. For $15 mill ($20 Mill CDN) it's all yours!

Funny, I just assumed they all lived downtown LA. ;p

As for the RHCP, they are currently working on a new album with returning guitarist John Frusciante.

