Gene Simmons Of Kiss Wants To Record A Song With You!
Gene Simmons wants to record a song with you at Abbey Road Studios...
July 10th at Abbey Road Studios in London. Home of The Beatles recordings. I’ll be there to record a classic song with YOU singing alongside me. Only a select few will own this recording. Plus, YOU will get a grab bag full from my personal Kiss collection. pic.twitter.com/7I5NZ9Pyvj— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 24, 2023
Your Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience:
-
- YOU will spend the day at Abbey Road Studios with Gene. The same studio where the legendary Beatles recorded their albums.
- YOU will hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he’s passing them on to YOU!
- YOU will record a KISS song WITH GENE SIMMONS and his band, in the studio where decades of legendary performers have stood, and record a KISS song LIVE at ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS with GENE SIMMONS! (Note: No musicical experience nesessary!! The day is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home having a copy of you and Gene Simmons on a recorded KISS song!!)
- YOU will take home items from Gene’s Personal KISS Collection!
- YOU will get photos and videos with Gene & he’ll sign two of your personal items!
It'll cost ya about $7500 cdn...
genesimmonsabbeyroadstudios.com
If you're in, sign up here!
Rock!
Foord