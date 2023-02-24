iHeartRadio
Gene Simmons Of Kiss Wants To Record A Song With You!


ARfeatured

Gene Simmons wants to record a song with you at Abbey Road Studios...

 

 

Your Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience:

    • YOU will spend the day at Abbey Road Studios with Gene. The same studio where the legendary Beatles recorded their albums.
    • YOU will hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he’s passing them on to YOU!
    • YOU will record a KISS song WITH GENE SIMMONS and his band, in the studio where decades of legendary performers have stood, and record a KISS song LIVE at ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS with GENE SIMMONS! (Note: No musicical experience nesessary!! The day is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home having a copy of you and Gene Simmons on a recorded KISS song!!)
    • YOU will take home items from Gene’s Personal KISS Collection!
    • YOU will get photos and videos with Gene & he’ll sign two of your personal items!

It'll cost ya about $7500 cdn...

genesimmonsabbeyroadstudios.com

If you're in, sign up here!

Rock!

Foord 

