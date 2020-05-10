GEORGE ST-PIERRE WILL BE GOING TO THE UFC HALL OF FAME

Canadian George St-Pierre who not only kicked ass in UFC but was also one for helping build the sport into the empire it is today is going to the UFC Hall of Fame!

UFC President Dana White said this about the Champion "Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally, He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We're proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020."

Did ya catch that part about the most famous athlete out of Canada?! hmm, not sure what Gretzky's fans will say about that. haha

The announcement was made at the UFC 249 event that took place in Jacksonville last night.

Rock!

Chris Foord