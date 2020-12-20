GET INTO A JR HOCKEY FRENZY WITH JOSHUA'S HABIT! (TV sched too!)

Joshua's Habit are releasing a new song called War (Against The World) on Christmas Day and it's a rocker!

The band are huge fans of the World JR's and thought they would do tribute for Team Canada with this particular song...

We have been massive supporters of The Canadian World Juniors hockey team over the years and felt it be suiting to create a tribute to the team with some highlights of some of our favourite tournament moments of the past! Our latest song, War (Against the World) will be available Christmas Day! Please like, comment, share and join us in supporting 2021 team Canada World Junior team on their road to gold this holiday season! Joshua's Habit - Facebook

War (Against The World) will be released on Christmas Day on Spotify. (here's the channel)

As for Team Canada, their preseason game vs Sweden for Monday has been cancelled.

Wednesday Dec. 23 Canada vs Russia (Exhibition) 4pm

Friday Dec. 25th World Jr's Start and Joshua's Habit Release War (Against The World)

Saturday Dec 26th. Canada vs. Russia 4pm

For the Full Broadcast shedule on TSN click here.

GO CANADA GO!

Chris Foord