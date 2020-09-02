Gift Idea: Rock Saw Puzzles
Zee Productions over in the UK have are selling Rock Saw puzzles; small and larger jigsaw puzzles with of your favorite bands, many of which you hear on CJAY 92!
AC/DC, David Bowie, Metallica, Queen , Nirvana, Rush, The Who and the list goes on and on.
plastichead.com
Could be a great gift idea with Christmas coming!
Added bonus: they've added Pink Floyd to the list and they are available through pre-order (out in November)
I think i could tackle one of these....joint in hand and an album spinning on the turntable ofcourse.
Check it all out here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
jigsaw puzzle is one of my favorite songs.
