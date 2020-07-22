Glory Hole Rulez: (According to the BC Ministry of Health)

B.C is weird, open!.. but weird...

So Gloryholes are a thing! who new? Am I that naive? Are they legal? (asking for a friend)

I guess in the time of covid this won't be so weird but I never thought i'd have questions about it until the brochure came about from the BC Government.

Anyway, the BC Ministry of health released a very honest and open brochure about Sex and in particular, Glory Holes with a set of guidelines!

Staying Safe At The Glory Hole

Get the Hole Picture

Before you pop your peen into a neighbour’s glory hole, consider the hole itself. Is it safe? Are there jagged edges? Does it appear to have been sanitized recently? Some people have reported injuries upon insertion, so be sure you stay injury-free*.

Peek Before You Poke

If you are being serviced by a certified B.C Gloryhole Superhost, they should first politely offer you the opportunity to peek through an eye-level hole to ensure you’ve got the right host.

Avoid Gendered Language

Try to avoid using language specific to an individual gender (for instance: “Oh man, that’s good” or “Keep going, girl!”) and aim for inclusive vocalizations of pleasure. Some options could be: “I am appreciative of this moment of tenderness,” or “Can we make this quicker? My kid’s in the car.”

Watch Your Back

Keep care of your other long and hard bone — your spine! While being attended to, stand with your shoulders back and knees locked. British Columbia hospitals treat more than 420 cases of gloryhole-related spinal injuries per month. Don’t become a statistic.

It is respectful I guess.

Anyway I feel weird.

Chris Foord