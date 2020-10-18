Gord Downie - All Is Mine (What an Album!)

I'm usually pretty savvy when it comes to album releases however Gord Downie - Away Is Mine caught me off guard. That's okay I was only a day late and I found out on a very special day in Canadian Hearts - October 17th. Gord passed away 3 years prior in 2017.

Away Is Mine was recorded over a span of 4 days in July of 2017 at the The Bathhouse in Bath, Ontario with Josh Finlayson who also co-wrote the album. Other musicians inlcuded Travis Good from the Sadies, Dave "Billy Ray" Koster and Gords son Louie who all shared drum parts.

All Is Mine was officially released on October 16th, 2020 and is a double album with the 2nd album being acoustic. (track listing is below)

Shout out to CJAY 92 Morning show host Jesse Modz for bringing this gem to my attention.

Check out the album titles song All Is Mine below. Gords voice grabs you and gets ya right in the heart.

To order the album All Is Mine click here and for further reading click here.

RiP Gord Downie.

Chris Foord

Enjoy...

Disc One

1. Hotel Worth

2. Useless Nights

3. I Am Lost

4. About Blank

5. River Don't Care

6. The Least Impossible

7. Traffic Is Magic

8. Away Is Mine

9. No Solace

10. Untitled



Disc Two

11. Hotel Worth (Acoustic)

12. Useless Nights (Acoustic)

13. I Am Lost (Acoustic)

14. About Blank (Acoustic)

15. River Don't Care (Acoustic)

16. The Least Impossible (Acoustic)

17. Traffic Is Magic (Acoustic)

18. Away Is Mine (Acoustic)

19. No Solace (Acoustic)

20. Untitled (Acoustic)