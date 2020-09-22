Gord Downie's Final Recordings...

It was so nice to hear Gord Downies voice again. I know we hear Tragically Hip songs all the time, and you can google Gord Downie interviews but it was so nice to hear his voice again with brand new songs. Gord's social media was teasing new some sort of new music, how cool is it that its a full album, 20 songs, 10 acoustic, 10 electric and it comes out on October 16th. That's one day before the 3rd annversary of his death and the album is called 'Away Is Mine'.



Before the release of Away Is Mine on October 16th we get to enjoy a few songs early. Check out Hotel Worth!

Check out 'Useless Nights'



It's real good to hear Gords voice again.



GORD DOWNIE AWAY IS MINE TRACKLISTING

Disc One:

1. Hotel Worth

2. Useless Nights

3. I Am Lost

4. About Blank

5. River Don’t Care

6. The Least Impossible

7. Traffic Is Magic

8. Away Is Mine

9. No Solace

10. Untitled

Disc Two:

11. Hotel Worth (Acoustic)

12. Useless Nights (Acoustic)

13. I Am Lost (Acoustic)

14. About Blank (Acoustic)

15. River Don’t Care (Acoustic)

16. The Least Impossible (Acoustic)

17. Traffic Is Magic (Acoustic)

18. Away Is Mine (Acoustic)

19. No Solace (Acoustic)

20. Untitled (Acoustic)