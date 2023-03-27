iHeartRadio
Guess Who's Back! Spring Is On The Way.


Personally, I trust bears WAY more than groundhogs. Especially grounhogs that are really just a dude in a suit. 

Banff National Park just had their first confirmed bear sighting of 2023. Spring is just around the corner!

If you're going hiking, be aware of the hungry bear.

For bear safety while hiking, click here: https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/mtn/ours-bears/securite-safety

~Reap 

 

 

*Via Twitter/@BanffNP

