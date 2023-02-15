Guns N' Roses Are Sponsoring A Nascar For The Daytona 500!

Guns N' Roses are going to have their logo splattered all over the #43 car of Erik Jones for this weekends Daytona 500!

Welcome to the NASCAR jungle @gunsnroses! pic.twitter.com/t11rD7Zv7g — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) February 14, 2023

Jones race team Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by Nascar legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

This isn't the first time Rock bands have been involved with Nascar; Nickelback, Kiss, Greenday and others have been involved in the past.

The Daytona 500 is this Sunday.

Rock!

