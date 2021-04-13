Guns n' Roses Live In Brazil!

Guns n' Roses' ‘Not In This Lifetime’ YouTube concert series just added a live set from the band's 2016 show in front of over 42,000 fans in Brazil.



The six new tracks in the latest video include "It's So Easy", "Welcome To The Jungle" and more.



The band has also announced its postponing its 2021 European tour, pushing the dates back to 2022. No surprise there.



Check out the live Guns n’ Roses set here:







Exit 111, October 2019







Wichita, October 2019.

