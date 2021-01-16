Happy 40th Motley Crue - You Can Celebrate With Them!

On January 15th, Nikki Sixx who just quit the band London starting rehearsing with drummer Tommy Lee and singer Greg Leon. Motley Crue was born!

Shortly after, Leon quit and the band were looking for a singer. Meanwhile Mick Mars answered a newspaper add as the band were also in need of a guitar player, Mars who got the job recommended Vince Neil who officially joined the band on April 1st, 1981.

40 years later and after numerous farewell tours, the boy can’t let it die and that’s exactly what we need in this world!

Motley Crue are waiting out this pandemic like the rest of us and will continue their huge Stadium Tour of North America this summer. **fingers crossed.

Motley Crue want you to celebrate their 40th birthday with them via their Facebook page this Sunday! (Jan 17th)

Rock!

Chris Foord