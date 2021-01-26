Happy Birthday 60th Wayne Gretzky!

The Great One turns 60 today, Happy Birthday Wayne Gretzky!

Many of us remember Wayne as the owner of the Toronto Argonauts back in the Doug Flutie Era or the guy who married the lovely Actress Janet Jones.

But did you know that before he became a hockey star in Los Angeles that he also played up the road from Calgary in a place called Edmonton.

He scored quite a few points too!

589 goals, 1086 assists for a modest 1669 points in 693 games. Not Bad!

Check our Wayne's incredible stats here.

Happy Birthday Wayne Gretzky. The Greatest Hockey Player Ever!

(he woulda scored more with the Flames)

Check out a piece of Wayne Gretzky during his teenage days of playing for Sault. Ste. Marie Greyhounds below.

Rock!

Chris Foord