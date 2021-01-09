Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page is turning 77 today and man, do I love this dude.

When people say who is your favorite guitarist.... Jimmy Page, always first.

youtube, led Zeppelin

Before Led Zeppelin, Jimmy worked as a session musician for quite sometime and with that, lots of jamming time.

It all came together for Page in the late 60's fueling an incredible run of Led Zeppelin albums for the next decade and they continue to be outstanding to this day.

For more in Jimmy click here.

Happy Birthday Jimmy Page!

Rock!

Chris Foord