Happy Birthday Slash!

Slash has always been the cool guy. His Mom dated David Bowie, he rode BMX as a teenager only to quit because he didn't want to jeaporidize getting hurt and not being able to tour oh and then he's also an incredible guitar player.

Slash turns 55 today and isn't slowing down any. After halting a huge GNR tour because of Covid, Slash is currently chilling at home and working on new music for a furture Guns N' Roses album.

Happy Birthday Saul!

Chris Foord