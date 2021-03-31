Happy Birthday to AC/DC's Angus Young!
Angus Young, the school boy clad guitartist of AC/DC is celebrating his birthday today! (March 31st, 1955)
If you haven't seen AC/DC yet, I'd be getting in on that ASAP. (post covid ofcourse)
Happy Birthday Angus!
Chris Foord
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy MadnessHelp us crown the funniest Stand-up Comedian and you could win $500 CASH!