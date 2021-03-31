iHeartRadio
Happy Birthday to AC/DC's Angus Young!

Angus Young, the school boy clad guitartist of AC/DC is celebrating his birthday today! (March 31st, 1955) 

 

If you haven't seen AC/DC yet, I'd be getting in on that ASAP. (post covid ofcourse)

Happy Birthday Angus!

Chris Foord

 

