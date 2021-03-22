Happy Birthday William Shatner!
The man myth and legend Mr. William Shatner turns 90 today! I really can't believe he is that age.
Let's revisit his spoken word version of Elton John's 'Rocketman', shall we?
~Reap*Video courtesy of The Museum Of Classic Chicago Television via YouTube
