Happy Birthday William Shatner!

shatner

The man myth and legend Mr. William Shatner turns 90 today!  I really can't believe he is that age. 

Let's revisit his spoken word version of Elton John's 'Rocketman', shall we?

~Reap 

*Video courtesy of The Museum Of Classic Chicago Television via YouTube

