Hasselhoff has a new metal song.
It's not like we needed it, or asked for it. 2020 always has a way to surprise us. David Hasselhoff teamed up with Austrian metal band Cuestack to give us...this.
~Reap*Video courtesy of Cuestack via YouTube
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollGet on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
CJAY 92's Stuff It WeekendStuff your stockings ALL WEEKEND with a $30 Landmark Cinemas Movie Gift Card + $30 Landmark Cinemas Savings Book!