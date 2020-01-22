iHeartRadio
Hear New Pearl Jam Song 'Dance of the Clairvoyants'

I was already looking forward to the new Pearl Jam album 'Gigaton' but after hearing this new single my anticipation has intensified. This is a really cool song. I don't really have any other Pearl Jam song to compare it to. Just crank it up please...hope you dig it as much as I do! 

-Lew

 

